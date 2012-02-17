SANTIAGO Feb 17 Chile's government on Friday announced a steep drop in residential electricity bills, which should help ease inflationary pressures, but the move likely will not be enough on its own to restart the central bank's rate-cutting cycle.

The central bank held rates steady last week at 5.0 percent, citing stronger-than-expected economic growth and domestic demand. The bank in January had cut rates by 25 basis points in a surprise move; it was the first cut in 2-1/2 years.

Analysts and traders expect the central bank to cut rates again by 50 basis points within six months, according to the two most recent central bank polls, which were conducted before the latest monetary policy meeting.

The market, however, will be waiting for the next batch of domestic economic data in Chile, the world's top copper producer, to try and decipher what the monetary authority's following move will be, analysts say.

Energy Minister Rodrigo Alvarez said electricity bills for residential clients along the central SIC power grid, which supplies energy to over 90 percent of the country's population, will fall an average 7.8 percent. The reduction will be applied retroactively, from January.

It is unclear, however, when the price reduction will become effective and if the retroactive cut will be implemented gradually or all at once, analysts say.

"There will definitely be an impact on consumer prices, but we still need to see if the SEC (energy and fuel regulator) will introduce the price reduction in one go and when it'll do so," said Fernando Soto, economist at the Banchile Inversiones brokerage.

"If electricity bills actually fall 7.8 percent in March," Banchile Inversiones' expectation for 0.4 percent inflation for the month will probably fall to 0.2 percent, Soto said. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Simon Gardner and Leslie Adler)