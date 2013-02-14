* Gov't worried hydropower plants may not come on line
* Deputy min sees lower power prices this year vs. 2012
* Environmental, social groups challenging mega projects
By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, Feb 14 A U.S. shale gas boom could
help Chile avert a power crunch by lowering liquefied natural
gas (LNG) prices, as the government is worried that troubled
hydropower projects may never come on line, the deputy energy
minister told Reuters on Thursday.
Plans to build hydroelectric dams in pristine parts of
Patagonia and coal-fired thermoelectric plants in the Atacama
desert have sparked environmental protests in the world's No. 1
copper producer, fueling high prices and putting pressure on the
government.
But the Andean country could benefit from a natural gas boom
in the United States as more energy companies with access to
low-priced, abundant U.S. gas supplies try to take advantage of
much higher global prices by increasing exports.
"There's a possibility here," Deputy Energy Minister Sergio
del Campo said in an interview. "The discovery of shale gas in
the United States has triggered a revolution."
"New investors or existing players could incorporate gas at
lower prices," he added. "If the price of LNG dips to between $7
and $8 per million BTU (British thermal units), it could become
more attractive than coal-fired plants ... We're talking about
... more competitive LNG projects in 2017 in the best-case
scenario."
A devastating 8.8 magnitude earthquake in 2010 damaged
Chile's energy grid, compounding woes stemming from the
country's long, spindly geographical shape, its limited energy
resources and years of underinvestment.
Chile's short-term energy prices should be lower than in
previous years, due to new power plants that came online
recently, Del Campo said. Chilean power company Colbun's
342-megawatt Santa Maria thermoelectric plant started
operating in August, for instance.
But the government is still concerned that mega million
dollar hydropower projects, such as the controversial 2,750 MW
HidroAysen , will not be completed, he added.
"As the government we're of course worried that
hydroelectric projects in the south won't materialize," Del
Campo said. "We can't renounce on developing hydroelectric
projects in the south."
HidroAysen said last month its first plant will not be ready
before 2022, four years later than previously planned, due to a
ministerial group's "delay" in reviewing the project.
Opponents to HidroAysen have slammed the project for its
plans to flood large swaths of unspoiled land and run a
transmission line up part of Chile's spine, charging that it
will hurt the environment and tourism.
2013 POWER PRICES TO EASE
"2013 looks better," Del Campo said. "At least in 2013 we
think the entry of new investments will help towards having a
better price."
If rainfall is good in Chile, spot power prices in the
central SIC grid, which supplies over 90 percent of the
population, will likely average $100 per megawatt hour this
year. They are currently at around $158, Del Campo said.
Chile has been battered by droughts which heavily hit
hydropower generation.
In the separate northern SING grid, prices are seen around
$80, he added.
Around 37 percent of the central grid is currently powered
by hydropower, while coal-fired thermoelectric plants account
for roughly 31 percent of generation and LNG for around 24
percent.
In the northern grid, over 92 percent of energy comes from
coal.
Del Campo said Chile's grid should boast 24,000 MW by 2020,
up from the current roughly 17,000 MW. He sees 880 MW being
added to the central grid this year.
A planned power transmission highway should be approved by
Congress before June 30, Del Campo added.
TRANSMISSION LINE TO POWER MINERS
Miners in Chile, who produce a third of the world's copper
and use up roughly a third of the country's power, are
particularly worried about energy supply in the booming northern
Atacama region.
The rejection in August of Brazilian billionaire Eike
Batista's $5 billion Central Castilla thermoelectric power plant
planned in the area sent jitters through the mining industry.
The government hopes to have a transmission line funneling
energy from the capital, Santiago, to the desert town of
Copiapo, in Atacama, by 2017.
"We can resolve an important part of the lack of potential
medium-term investments in the Atacama region via this
interconnection, for instance," he said. "We're giving mining
support."
In the meantime, energy remains one of the biggest barriers
to mining investment in the Andean country.
Chile will attract $100 billion in mining investment in the
next 10 to 12 years, a slightly longer time frame than
previously forecast, as regulatory uncertainty and energy woes
loom as key risks, the Sonami mining association said last
month.
Some miners have decided to take energy supply into their
own hands.
Codelco, the world No. 1 copper producer, is set to present
a roughly 780 MW natural gas-fired plant project for
environmental approval, while global miner BHP Billiton
said in November it submitted plans for its 540 MW Kelar
natural gas plant project for approval.
