* Gov't worried hydropower plants may not come on line * Deputy min sees lower power prices this year vs. 2012 * Environmental, social groups challenging mega projects (Adds details on hydropower, link) By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero SANTIAGO, Feb 14 A U.S. shale gas boom could help Chile avert a power crunch by lowering liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices, as the government is worried that troubled hydropower projects may never come on line, the deputy energy minister told Reuters on Thursday. Plans to build hydroelectric dams in pristine parts of Patagonia and coal-fired thermoelectric plants in the Atacama desert have sparked environmental protests in the world's No. 1 copper producer, fueling high prices and putting pressure on the government. But the Andean country could benefit from a natural gas boom in the United States as more energy companies with access to low-priced, abundant U.S. gas supplies try to take advantage of much higher global prices by increasing exports. "There's a possibility here," Deputy Energy Minister Sergio del Campo said in an interview. "The discovery of shale gas in the United States has triggered a revolution." "New investors or existing players could incorporate gas at lower prices," he added. "If the price of LNG dips to between $7 and $8 per million BTU (British thermal units), it could become more attractive than coal-fired plants ... We're talking about ... more competitive LNG projects in 2017 in the best-case scenario." A devastating 8.8 magnitude earthquake in 2010 damaged Chile's energy grid, compounding woes stemming from the country's long, spindly geographical shape, its limited energy resources and years of underinvestment. Chile's short-term energy prices should be lower than in previous years, due to new power plants that came online recently, Del Campo said. Chilean power company Colbun's 342-megawatt Santa Maria thermoelectric plant started operating in August, for instance. But the government is still concerned that mega million dollar hydropower projects, such as the controversial 2,750 MW HidroAysen , will not be completed, he added. "As the government we're of course worried that hydroelectric projects in the south won't materialize," Del Campo said. "We can't renounce on developing hydroelectric projects in the south." HidroAysen said last month its first plant will not be ready before 2022, four years later than previously planned, due to a ministerial group's "delay" in reviewing the project. Opponents to HidroAysen have slammed the project for its plans to flood large swaths of unspoiled land and run a transmission line up part of Chile's spine, charging that it will hurt the environment and tourism. 2013 POWER PRICES TO EASE "2013 looks better," Del Campo said. "At least in 2013 we think the entry of new investments will help towards having a better price." If rainfall is good in Chile, spot power prices in the central SIC grid, which supplies over 90 percent of the population, will likely average $100 per megawatt hour this year. They are currently at around $158, Del Campo said. Chile has been battered by droughts which heavily hit hydropower generation. In the separate northern SING grid, prices are seen around $80, he added. Around 37 percent of the central grid is currently powered by hydropower, while coal-fired thermoelectric plants account for roughly 31 percent of generation and LNG for around 24 percent. In the northern grid, over 92 percent of energy comes from coal. Del Campo said Chile's grid should boast 24,000 MW by 2020, up from the current roughly 17,000 MW. He sees 880 MW being added to the central grid this year. A planned power transmission highway should be approved by Congress before June 30, Del Campo added. TRANSMISSION LINE TO POWER MINERS Miners in Chile, who produce a third of the world's copper and use up roughly a third of the country's power, are particularly worried about energy supply in the booming northern Atacama region. The rejection in August of Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's $5 billion Central Castilla thermoelectric power plant planned in the area sent jitters through the mining industry. The government hopes to have a transmission line funneling energy from the capital, Santiago, to the desert town of Copiapo, in Atacama, by 2017. "We can resolve an important part of the lack of potential medium-term investments in the Atacama region via this interconnection, for instance," he said. "We're giving mining support." In the meantime, energy remains one of the biggest barriers to mining investment in the Andean country. Chile will attract $100 billion in mining investment in the next 10 to 12 years, a slightly longer time frame than previously forecast, as regulatory uncertainty and energy woes loom as key risks, the Sonami mining association said last month. Some miners have decided to take energy supply into their own hands. Codelco, the world No. 1 copper producer, is set to present a roughly 780 MW natural gas-fired plant project for environmental approval, while global miner BHP Billiton said in November it submitted plans for its 540 MW Kelar natural gas plant project for approval. (Reporting By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Sofina Mirza-Reid, Jim Marshall and Marguerita Choy)