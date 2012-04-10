* Chile seeks to unite south-central, northern grids
* World's top copper producer's grid shaky, blackout-prone
* Estimated 8,000 MW capacity needs to be added by 2020
SANTIAGO, April 10 Chile's government is
planning to auction a contract to build a transmission line,
estimated to cost up to $700 million, to connect the nation's
two main power grids, which provide energy to most of its
population and behemoth copper mines, a local paper said on
Tuesday.
The government will seek bids from private contractors,
according to the daily paper, El Mercurio.
Connecting the central-southern SIC grid, supplied by
hydroelectric and thermal generation, and the northern SING
grid, run almost exclusively on thermal generation, is expected
to bring down operating costs and improve the security of the
energy supply, Juan Manuel Contreras, the head of Chile's
National Energy Commission, told El Mercurio.
The planned transmission line will be nearly 600 kilometers
(373 miles) long, he added, noting it will require an investment
of between $500 million and $700 million.
Chile, the world's top copper producer, is suffering from
years of underinvestment in its shaky energy grid. The country
needs to reform electric transmission lines and energy
generation to avoid blackouts like the one that hit vast swaths
of the country's center in September 2011 and cost state mining
giant Codelco more than 1,400 tonnes in lost copper
output. The country has suffered frequent blackouts since a
massive earthquake rattled south-central Chile in February 2010.
The government estimates that to keep up with that rising
energy demand, some 8,000 megawatts of capacity will need to be
added by 2020 to the current 17,000 megawatts in the nation's
power matrix.
While more than 90 percent of Chileans get their energy
through the SIC grid, the northern system supplies most of
Chile's top mines, including Escondida , the
world's No. 1 copper mine in terms of production, and Collahuasi
, the world's No. 3 copper mine.
Two separate and much smaller energy grids supply power to
the far southern reaches of Chile.
Representatives at the National Energy Commission declined
to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Chile probably will extend energy-saving measures through
October as a drought slows hydro-power generation, and due to
delays in starting up two new coal-fired plants, a senior energy
official was quoted as saying on Friday by El Mercurio.
The main power generators operating in Chile are Endesa
Chile, Colbun and AES Gener.