SANTIAGO, Sept 20 Spanish energy company Endesa
hopes its Latin American unit Enersis will complete a
controversial multibillion dollar capital increase during the
first quarter of 2013, according to a company presentation on
Thursday.
Chile-based Enersis' up to $8.02 billion capital
increase, which would be the biggest in the country's history,
had conditions imposed on it by local market regulator SVS after
the operation met stiff resistance from minority shareholders.
They have challenged the valuation of the assets that Endesa
plans to use to fund its share of the capital hike,
arguing they are over-valued at $4.86 billion.
Some of Chile's private pension fund managers, the biggest
group of Enersis minority shareholders, also raised questions
about Enersis' plans to use the proceeds to fund merger and
acquisition opportunities, advance greenfield projects and buy
minority interests.
New independent valuations of the Endesa assets will be
ready by mid-October and will be subsequently reviewed by
Enersis' board members, a timeline in Endesa's presentation
shows.
While the original plan called for having shareholders vote
on the capital increase in September, Enersis is now seen
holding the shareholders' meeting in mid-December, Endesa, which
is controlled by Italy's Enel, said.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)