* Cap hike destined to fund acquisitions, raise stakes in
firms
* Capital increase set at nearly $6 billion
* Enersis positioned as leading regional energy group
* Approval comes after months-long battle, hike first set at
$8 bln
By Anthony Esposito and Felipe Iturrieta
SANTIAGO, Dec 20 Shareholders of Chile's Enersis
on Thursday approved a controversial planned capital increase of
nearly $6 billion, the biggest in the country's history, that
will position Enersis as the region's leading energy group.
The approval comes after a months-long tussle between
Chile's powerful pension funds and Enersis over the
amount of the capital hike, intended to fund acquisition
opportunities and raise stakes in firms in which it already has
a participation.
The increase was originally set at $8.02 billion, but
minority shareholders argued that assets Enersis' parent
company, Spanish energy company Endesa, planned to use
to subscribe to its portion of the share issue were overpriced.
Shareholders on Thursday approved the proposal to release
around 16.441 billion shares of Enersis at 173 pesos each.
Enersis shares closed at 173.75 pesos on Thursday.
"AFP Capital (pension fund) decided to approve Enersis'
proposed capital increase under the conditions presented today
during the shareholders' meeting," AFP said in a statement. "The
capital increase can be analyzed as being beneficial for both
parts," it added.
Of the total, Endesa will subscribe to almost 10 billion
shares in exchange for a number of its Latin American assets,
which it had valued at around $3.6 billion.
Endesa has said it hoped Enersis will complete the capital
increase during the first half of 2013.
"We've re-ordered the situation," Endesa Chairman Borja
Prado told reporters at the end of the meeting. "We've defined
an investment vehicle for Latin America and we want to make it
grow."
Enersis will use part of the increase to make acquisitions
in Brazil, Colombia and Peru, Endesa said earlier this month.
The company has energy generation, transmission and distribution
operations in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Peru.
TURBULENT APPROVAL PROCESS
Private pension funds had also expressed skepticism about
Enersis' plans to use the proceeds, suggesting the operation
might be aimed at helping Endesa's parent company, Italy's Enel
, Europe's most indebted utility.
Opposition from minority shareholders, especially the
pension funds, had prompted Chile's regulator to step in and
impose conditions on the deal.
Thanks to the operation, Enersis will have the biggest
market capitalization of Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock
index.
Shares in Enersis closed 0.36 percent weaker on Thursday,
underperforming the IPSA, which ended broadly flat.