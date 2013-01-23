SANTIAGO Jan 23 Regional energy company Enersis
SA said late Tuesday it is considering offering part of
its multi-billion dollar capital increase in foreign markets
through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).
Shareholders of Chile-based Enersis
approved in late December the controversial planned capital
increase of nearly $6 billion, the biggest in the country's
history, that will position the company as the region's leading
energy group.
Enersis, which already has ADRs trading on the New York
Stock Exchange, has contacted banks JPMorgan, BTG Pactual, Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, Banchile, BBVA, Credit Suisse and
Deutsche Bank, among others, to see about placing part of the
capital increase abroad, it said in a statement to Chile's
regulator.
Shareholder approval of the capital increase came after a
months-long tussle between Chile's powerful pension funds and
Enersis over the amount of the capital hike, which is intended
to fund acquisition opportunities and raise stakes in firms in
which it already has a participation.
The increase was originally set at $8.02 billion, but
minority shareholders argued that assets Enersis' parent
company, Spanish energy company Endesa SA, planned to
use to subscribe to its portion of the share issue were
overpriced.