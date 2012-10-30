SANTIAGO Oct 30 A planned capital increase by
regional energy group Enersis of up $8.02 billion is
"strategic," but there is no agreement on the market value of
assets that parent company Endesa intends to put forward for the
operation, board members of the company said on Tuesday.
Last week, two new appraisals trimmed by at least 20 percent
the worth of the assets Spain's Endesa plans to use for
the Enersis capital increase.
Local investment bank IM Trust estimated the assets at
between $3.445 billion and $3.621 billion, while consulting firm
Claro y Asociados saw them worth between $3.870 billion and
$3.912 billion.
The new appraisals calculated the valuation using a
different methodology than the initial independent appraisal
commissioned by Endesa, which saw the assets worth $4.86
billion.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Leslie Adler)