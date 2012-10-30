SANTIAGO Oct 30 A planned capital increase by regional energy group Enersis of up $8.02 billion is "strategic," but there is no agreement on the market value of assets that parent company Endesa intends to put forward for the operation, board members of the company said on Tuesday.

Last week, two new appraisals trimmed by at least 20 percent the worth of the assets Spain's Endesa plans to use for the Enersis capital increase.

Local investment bank IM Trust estimated the assets at between $3.445 billion and $3.621 billion, while consulting firm Claro y Asociados saw them worth between $3.870 billion and $3.912 billion.

The new appraisals calculated the valuation using a different methodology than the initial independent appraisal commissioned by Endesa, which saw the assets worth $4.86 billion. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Leslie Adler)