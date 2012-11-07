SANTIAGO Nov 7 Chile-based energy firm Enersis scaled back plans late on Tuesday for a controversial capital increase and will now seek to raise up to a quarter less than initially planned.

Enersis, one of the region's largest electricity companies, will ask shareholders to approve on Dec. 20 a share issue to raise between $5.915 billion and $6.555 billion, the firm said in two statements posted on the local securities regulator's website.

The capital increase was originally set at $8.02 billion, but minority shareholders argued assets that Enersis' parent company, Spanish energy company Endesa, planned to use to subscribe to its portion of the share issue were overpriced.

Endesa will either sell or transfer the assets to Enersis, but has not provided further details.

Opposition from minority shareholders, especially Chile's private pension funds, prompted the regulator to step in and impose conditions on the deal.

Among those conditions, the regulator required new appraisals for assets that Endesa said it would put up to fund its part of the capital increase. Pension funds, which are the largest group of minority stakeholders in Enersis, had lambasted Endesa, saying that the initial valuation of $4.86 billion for the assets was over the top.

Enersis said the assets would now be priced at between $3.586 billion and $3.974, representing an 18 to 26 percent discount from the initial valuation.

Enersis' board said the proceeds from the capital increase would be used to fund acquisition opportunities and to increase stakes in companies it already partially owns.

The board vowed not to use the proceeds to pay out dividends.

Pension funds had expressed skepticism about Enersis' plans to use the proceeds to fund merger and acquisition opportunities, advance greenfield projects and buy minority interests, and they had also suggested the operation may be aimed at helping Endesa's parent company, Italy's Enel - Europe's most indebted utility. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)