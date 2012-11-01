SANTIAGO, Oct 31 Spanish energy company Endesa
would void its Latin American unit's planned $8.02 billion
capital increase if Endesa ends up with more than a 65 percent
stake in the company after the increase, to comply with a law
that restricts private pension fund investments in the unit.
Under Chilean law, private pension funds face restrictions
on investing in companies that are more that 65 percent owned by
another company. Endesa currently owns 60.6 percent of its
subsidiary, Enersis, and pension funds are the largest group of
minority stakeholders in the unit.
Endesa and minority shareholders, mainly pension
funds, have found themselves in a row over the value of assets
the Spanish company aims to use to fund its part of Enersis'
controversial capital increase.
Endesa has said that it would fund its part of the capital
increase with Latin American assets that it owns.
If Chile's pension funds oppose the final price set for the
Endesa assets, they may decide not to participate in the capital
increase.
That situation could then see Endesa with over a 65 percent
stake in Enersis.
"Endesa publicly announces its intention to not subscribe to
Enersis shares stemming from its capital increase if due to any
legal or statutory impediment or an insufficient number of
interested parties, Endesa finds itself in a situation of having
to involuntarily exceed its threshold of 65 percent," Endesa
said in a letter sent to Enersis, which was published on the
Chilean regulator's website on Wednesday.
If Endesa exceeds that threshold, subscription contracts
"would produce no legal effect" and the money provided by the
subscribers would be returned to them, Enersis said separately
on the regulator's website.
Private pension funds' resistance to the capital increase,
based on claims Endesa assets were priced too high, helped
prompt Chile's securities regulator to impose conditions on the
operation and require new appraisals.
Last week, two new appraisals trimmed by at least 20 percent
the value of the assets Endesa plans to use to fund its part of
the capital increase.
Investment bank IM Trust estimated the assets at between
$3.445 billion and $3.621 billion, while consulting firm Claro y
Asociados valued them at between $3.870 billion and $3.912
billion.
The new appraisals calculated the valuation using a
different methodology than the initial independent appraisal
commissioned by Endesa, which es timated the value of the assets
at $4. 86 billion.
Private pension funds have also expressed skepticism about
Enersis' plans to use the proceeds to fund merger and
acquisition opportunities, advance greenfield projects and buy
minority interests, and they have also suggested the operation
may be aimed at helping Endesa's parent company, Italy's Enel
- Europe's most indebted utility.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Felipe Iturrieta and Antonio de
la Jara. Writing by Anthony Esposito.)