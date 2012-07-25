European stocks fall as investors flee risk, drugmaker Roche weighs
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)
SANTIAGO, July 25 Chile-based regional energy group Enersis said on Wednesday that its parent company, Spain's Endesa, could participate in its planned capital increase with up to $4.862 billion in assets.
Enersis said it will ask its shareholders to approve a capital increase of up to $8.02 billion.
The regional energy group has generation, distribution and transmission operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)