SANTIAGO, July 25 Chile-based regional energy group Enersis said on Wednesday that its parent company, Spain's Endesa, could participate in its planned capital increase with up to $4.862 billion in assets.

Enersis said it will ask its shareholders to approve a capital increase of up to $8.02 billion.

The regional energy group has generation, distribution and transmission operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)