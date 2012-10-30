* Board members fail to agree on Endesa asset value
* Enersis seeking a controversial $8.02 bln cap hike
* Cap hike seen wrapping up in Q1 2013
(Adds Take A Look, Enersis quotes, details on capital hike)
SANTIAGO, Oct 30 A planned capital increase by
regional energy group Enersis of up $8.02 billion is "strategic"
but there is no agreement on the market value of assets that
parent company Endesa intends to put forward for the operation,
board members of the firm said on Tuesday.
Last week, two new appraisals trimmed by at least 20 percent
the value of the assets Spain's Endesa plans to use to
fund its part of the Enersis capital increase.
Board members offered their individual estimates for the
assets' market value, which ranged from $3.452 billion to $3.935
billion.
"It would be positive from a strategic and business point of
view to acquire the participations that Endesa Spain has
proposed, subject to an adequate transfer price, terms and
conditions," the three board members approved to review the
appraisals said in a document that Enersis published on the
local regulator's website.
The other members are prevented from doing so to avoid a
conflict of interest as they were appointed to Enersis' board by
Endesa.
Last week local investment bank IM Trust estimated the
assets at between $3.445 billion and $3.621 billion, while
consulting firm Claro y Asociados saw them worth between $3.870
billion and $3.912 billion.
The methodology used by the new appraisers is 'adequate',
the board members said on Tuesday.
The new appraisals calculated the valuation using a
different methodology than the initial independent appraisal
commissioned by Endesa, which saw the assets worth $4.86
billion.
Endesa hopes Enersis will complete the capital increase
during the first quarter of 2013, it said last month.
The planned capital hike has met stiff resistance from
minority shareholders, in particular Chile's private pension
funds, known locally as AFPs.
They collectively hold the largest minority stakes in
Chile-based Enersis and have argued the Endesa assets were
priced too high.
Their opposition to the capital increase helped prompt
Chile's securities regulator to impose conditions on the
operation and require the new appraisals.
AFPs have expressed skepticism about Enersis' plans to use
the proceeds to fund merger and acquisition opportunities,
advance greenfield projects and buy minority interests, and they
have also suggested the operation may be aimed at helping
Endesa's parent company, Italy's Enel - Europe's most
indebted utility.
Shares in Enersis were trading 0.18 percent lower on Tuesday
afternoon, on par with a 0.08 percent drop on the local
blue-chip IPSA stock index.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish)