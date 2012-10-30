* Board members fail to agree on Endesa asset value

* Enersis seeking a controversial $8.02 bln cap hike

* Cap hike seen wrapping up in Q1 2013 (Adds Take A Look, Enersis quotes, details on capital hike)

SANTIAGO, Oct 30 A planned capital increase by regional energy group Enersis of up $8.02 billion is "strategic" but there is no agreement on the market value of assets that parent company Endesa intends to put forward for the operation, board members of the firm said on Tuesday.

Last week, two new appraisals trimmed by at least 20 percent the value of the assets Spain's Endesa plans to use to fund its part of the Enersis capital increase.

Board members offered their individual estimates for the assets' market value, which ranged from $3.452 billion to $3.935 billion.

"It would be positive from a strategic and business point of view to acquire the participations that Endesa Spain has proposed, subject to an adequate transfer price, terms and conditions," the three board members approved to review the appraisals said in a document that Enersis published on the local regulator's website.

The other members are prevented from doing so to avoid a conflict of interest as they were appointed to Enersis' board by Endesa.

Last week local investment bank IM Trust estimated the assets at between $3.445 billion and $3.621 billion, while consulting firm Claro y Asociados saw them worth between $3.870 billion and $3.912 billion.

The methodology used by the new appraisers is 'adequate', the board members said on Tuesday.

The new appraisals calculated the valuation using a different methodology than the initial independent appraisal commissioned by Endesa, which saw the assets worth $4.86 billion.

Endesa hopes Enersis will complete the capital increase during the first quarter of 2013, it said last month.

The planned capital hike has met stiff resistance from minority shareholders, in particular Chile's private pension funds, known locally as AFPs.

They collectively hold the largest minority stakes in Chile-based Enersis and have argued the Endesa assets were priced too high.

Their opposition to the capital increase helped prompt Chile's securities regulator to impose conditions on the operation and require the new appraisals.

AFPs have expressed skepticism about Enersis' plans to use the proceeds to fund merger and acquisition opportunities, advance greenfield projects and buy minority interests, and they have also suggested the operation may be aimed at helping Endesa's parent company, Italy's Enel - Europe's most indebted utility.

Shares in Enersis were trading 0.18 percent lower on Tuesday afternoon, on par with a 0.08 percent drop on the local blue-chip IPSA stock index. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish)