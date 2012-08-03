SANTIAGO Aug 3 Chile's market regulator said on Friday it sees a clear conflict of interest in a planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion by the Chilean affiliate of giant Spanish power company Endesa, and imposed conditions on the operation.

Chile's Enersis said last week it would seek approval in September from the holders of at least two-thirds of its shares for the increase, in which parent Endesa could participate with up to $4.86 billion in assets.

However. shareholders and analysts have opposed the planned capital increase, and say the Endesa assets are overvalued. Securities regulator SVS said the operation is effectively a deal between two related parties, and should be approved by an absolute majority of board members.