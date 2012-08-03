* Regulator wants new valuation of Endesa assets * Company has five working days to say how it will proceed By Felipe Iturrieta SANTIAGO, Aug 3 Chile's market regulator said on Friday it sees a clear conflict of interest in a planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion by the Chilean affiliate of giant Spanish power company Endesa, and imposed conditions on the operation. Chile's Enersis said last week it would seek approval in September from the holders of at least two-thirds of its shares for the increase, in which parent Endesa could participate with up to $4.86 billion in assets. However, shareholders and analysts have opposed the planned capital increase, and say the Endesa assets are overvalued. Securities regulator SVS said the operation is a deal between two related parties, and should be approved by an absolute majority of board members excluding directors who represent Endesa. Under the capital increase, Enersis will issue shares. However, rather than buying shares with cash, Endesa will effectively put assets up as collateral. Enersis will then use the money raised for investment. "The conflict of interest stems from the fact that it is in the interest of the controlling company that the valuation of the assets be the highest possible," said Fernando Coloma, the regulator's superintendent. He said Enersis should seek a new valuation of the Endesa assets, and gave the company five working days to inform how it plans to proceed. He said Enersis could go ahead with the capital increase if it complies with the conditions, and said it can appeal against them. Endesa said on Tuesday it was open to reviewing the value of assets it would put toward the capital increase, and that the company had made a separate valuation. Chilean pension funds, known locally as AFPs, hold minority stakes in Enersis and have strenuously rejected the planned capital increase, citing valuation of the assets in question. Endesa, majority owned by Italy's Enel, already owns a 60.6 percent stake in the regional energy company. Even with Endesa's 60-percent stake, Enersis could struggle to get enough minority shareholder votes to reach the two-thirds approval it needs to give the deal the green light. Enersis plans to use proceeds from the capital increase to fund merger and acquisition opportunities, advance greenfield projects and buy minority interests. Through the assets Endesa intends to use to fund the capital increase, Enersis would beef up its installed generating capacity to 16,750 megawatts, from a current 14,832 megawatts, placing the firm as the region's top generator. The regional energy company has said it plans to invest around $6.8 billion in the next five years, including $2.5 billion on generation and $4.3 billion on distribution.