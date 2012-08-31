SANTIAGO Aug 31 Chile-based regional energy group Enersis said on Friday it will push forward with a controversial $8.02 billion capital increase and will comply with a regulator request to re-appraise the properties parent company Endesa is planning to put up for the operation.

Minority shareholders and analysts have questioned the valuation of the assets Spain's Endesa plans to back the deal with, which it puts at $4.86 billion.

Enersis has started to search for an independent appraiser, it said in a statement to Chile's regulator.

Endesa has "expressed interest" in continuing plans for the capital increase and had called for a shareholders' meeting, Enersis added, but did not provide a date.