SANTIAGO, April 16 Regional energy company
Enersis SA plans to invest some $9.052 billion over the
next five years to boost growth in Latin America, 33.5 percent
more than a prior 2012-2016 investment plan, Chief Executive
Ignacio Antonanzas said on Tuesday.
Many Latin American economies are experiencing solid,
commodities-led economic growth and the region's expanding urban
middle class and burgeoning industries are demanding more power.
Enersis has generation, transmission and distribution operations
in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Peru.
"We have to distinguish between what are expansion projects
and what are recurring investments. Capital expenditures for
recurring investments are around $5.0 billion and $3.5 billion
are for expansion plans," Antonanzas told reporters on the
sidelines of a shareholders meeting.
Of the total investment plan through 2017, Enersis aims to
channel $3.3 billion into Chile during the next five years.
Chile-based Enersis recently completed its nearly $6 billion
capital increase, the largest ever in the country, to finance
acquisition opportunities and raise stakes in companies in which
it already has stakes.
"We're analyzing different (acquisition) opportunities and
if they make economic sense for Enersis, we'll move forward with
them," said Antonanzas.
Enersis shares were 0.49 percent stronger in afternoon
trading, slightly underperforming the Santiago blue-chip IPSA
stock index, which was up 0.77 percent.