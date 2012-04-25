(Repeats to fix formatting) SANTIAGO, April 25 Financial results for Chile-based regional energy group Enersis for the three months ended March 31, as released in a statement on Wednesday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated). Jan-Mar 2012 Jan-Mar 2011 Net profit 100.66 95.85 Revenue 1,644.12 1,575.57 EPS (pesos) 3.08 2.94 ($1 = 489.76 Chilean pesos at the end of March) (Reporting By Alexandra Ulmer)