SANTIAGO, April 25 Regional energy generator Endesa Chile's first-quarter net profit tumbled 31.6 percent on lower average energy sale prices and higher fuel costs while its parent energy group Enersis' profit increased 5 percent on higher energy sales, the companies said on Wednesday.

Endesa Chile , the country's leading electricity generator, said its first quarter net profit skidded 31.6 percent from the same period a year earlier to 66.23 billion pesos ($135.2 million).

"Lower operational revenue as a consequence of a lower average price in energy sales and higher transport costs" dented company results, Endesa said in a statement.

Endesa Chile's revenue dropped 3.8 percent in the quarter to 552.293 billion pesos, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure known as EBITDA, sank 7.2 percent to 186.803 billion pesos.

Chile has been grappling with an energy squeeze for years. A devastating earthquake in early 2010, a drought in hydropower-producing regions and years of under-investment have made the energy grid susceptible to more frequent glitches.

For its part, Enersis , saw its net profit increase 5 percent in the first three months of 2012 compared with the same period last year to 100.66 billion pesos.

Enersis said improvements in distribution in Colombia, Brazil, Chile and Peru and generation in Colombia and Peru were somewhat counteracted by lower income from generation in Chile and Argentina and distribution in Argentina.

The energy holding company's revenue rose 4.4 percent in the quarter to 1.644 trillion pesos, while its EBITDA rose 14.4 percent to 497.025 billion pesos.

Enersis has transmission and distribution operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, the same nations where Endesa generates energy.

Shares in Endesa closed down 0.89 percent on Wednesday after results were released, while Enersis jumped 1.68 percent. The wider Santiago blue-chip IPSA stock index closed broadly flat, rising a minor 0.03 percent.

($1 = 489.76 Chilean pesos at the end of March) (Reporting By Simon Gardner; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)