BRIEF-Bay Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Bay Bancorp Inc - net interest income for three-month period ended march 31, 2017 totaled $5.8 million, compared to $4.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, April 29 Chilean telecoms firm Entel said on Tuesday that it planned to invest $2.8 bln over the next three years to improve its operations in Chile and Peru.
The company said at its annual general meeting that over $2 billion of those funds were earmarked for its home country, where it is the largest mobile phone operator.
Entel has enjoyed double-digit revenue growth in recent years, with sales of over $3 billion in 2013. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Bay Bancorp Inc - net interest income for three-month period ended march 31, 2017 totaled $5.8 million, compared to $4.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS/NEW YORK, April 27 Boeing Co said on Thursday it had asked the U.S. Commerce Department for an investigation into alleged subsidies and unfair pricing for Canadian planemaker Bombardier's CSeries airplane.