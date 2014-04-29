(New throughout, adds details on investment, debt issue)
SANTIAGO, April 29 Chilean telecoms firm Entel
said on Tuesday that it planned to invest $2.8 bln over
the next three years to develop its network for high-speed 3G
and 4G mobile technology in Chile and Peru.
The company said at its annual general meeting that $2.1
billion of those funds were earmarked for its home country,
where it is the largest mobile phone operator.
It was evaluating issuing around $600 million of debt this
year, it added.
Entel has enjoyed double-digit revenue growth in recent
years, with sales of over $3 billion in 2013.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Editing by Franklin Paul and
David Gregorio)