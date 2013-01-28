UPDATE 11-At least 36 dead in attack on Philippines casino - official
* More than 50 injured in panic to escape - officials (Recasts with official confirmation of death toll, quotes)
SANTIAGO Jan 28 Fourth-quarter results for Chilean mobile telephone operator Entel as released on Monday.
(figures in billions of pesos)
2012 2011 Net profit 167.294 180.767 Revenue 1,430.116 1,230.798 EPS (pesos) 707.30 764.26
* More than 50 injured in panic to escape - officials (Recasts with official confirmation of death toll, quotes)
* Investors also looking to US non-farm payroll data at 1230 GMT * Gold, silver, platinum heading for first weekly decline in four * Palladium may register best week in over two months (Adds comment, updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 2 Gold fell on Friday to hit its lowest in a week, with stock markets climbing and the dollar firming after upbeat U.S. private sector job figures appeared to boost the prospects for an interest rate hike this month. Inv