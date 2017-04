Fitch Affirms Harris at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Harris Corporation's (HRS) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and long-term issue ratings at 'BBB-', and has also affirmed the Short-Term IDR and commercial paper ratings at 'F3'. The Rating Outlook is Positive. Fitch's ratings cover approximately $4 billion of outstanding long-term and short-term debt after giving effect to the $248 million debt repayment completed in January of