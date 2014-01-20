(Repeats Jan 17 article with no changes to text or headline)
* Growing social movements question giant resource
investments
* Lawyers say mining to come under increasing fire
* Chile seeks balance between growth, environmental
protection
By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, Jan 17 Chile's leading environmental
lawyers, who have helped stall around $30 billion in mining and
energy projects, say the battle is only just beginning - and
copper investments are poised to come under increasing fire this
year.
In a significant shift for business-friendly Chile,
empowered social groups are successfully suing massive projects
over threats to glaciers, health, indigenous rights and
biodiversity.
Power projects have so far fared the worse,
but Santiago-based lawyers Alvaro Toro and Lorenzo Soto say many
communities are now turning up the heat on mining in the world's
top copper producer.
"This year is going to be very conflictive," Alvaro Toro, a
lawyer with environmental NGO OLCA, told Reuters in his tiny
office, just a block from the headquarters of world No.1 copper
miner, Codelco.
"Projects are increasingly being set up in fragile places.
People's opposition is completely rational," he said on Friday.
Toro's OLCA has successfully led legal cases against a
number of high profile projects, including Brazilian businessman
Eike Batista's now nixed $5 billion Castilla coal power plant.
Like many of its Latin American peers, resource-dependent
Chile is struggling to strike a balance between copper-led
economic growth and environmental protection.
At stake is a third of the world's red metal, which avid
consumer China is gobbling up as it builds infrastructure for
its urbanizing population.
But with copper making up 15 percent of Chile's gross
domestic product and mining forecast to rake in $100 billion in
investment over the next decade or so, conflicts are set to
increase.
"The questioning of big mining is just getting started,"
said Lorenzo Soto, an independent lawyer, who led the case
against global miner Barrick's controversial $8.5
billion Pascua-Lama project.
The environmental regulator suspended the gold mine last
year because pre-stripping began before protective
infrastructure was finished, threatening local water supply.
COPPER QUESTIONED
As ore grades dwindle in Chile, some miners are eyeing
expansion or new projects closer to agricultural strongholds,
populated areas and glaciers, sparking conflicts.
"Strong offensives against all of Codelco's divisions are
looming," said Soto.
Both lawyers were coy about the cases they are prepping,
though mining and water conflicts are high on the agenda.
Soto said he is currently representing an Aymara indigenous
group in the Atacama desert that opposes BHP Billiton's
Cerro Colorado mine.
Other potentially divisive mining projects may include Teck
Resources' Relincho, state miner Codelco's Ventanas
refinery, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp's Caserones and Chilean
Antofagasta Minerals' Pelambres.
Chilean energy company AES Gener's Alto Maipo
hydropower project and CCU's planned bottling plant in
Paine, on the outskirts of Santiago, could also prove
flashpoints.
"I can't absorb all the requests I'm receiving," said Soto.
"We haven't reached the peak of the wave yet."
DEEP ROOTS TO LAND CONFLICT
Fuelling the conflict is the fact many Chileans say they
have not benefited from the mining boom in the country, where
income inequality is steep and power remains largely
concentrated in the hands of a few families.
Setbacks to revenue-raising projects are on the rise just as
Chileans clamour for improved education, health and pensions,
creating a major quandary for center-left president-elect
Michelle Bachelet.
Experts say a nebulous regulatory framework has complicated
the situation and contributed to project delays, with
contradictory rules for example among state institutions about
land use planning.
Both lawyers stress they are not out to dogmatically block
projects and that economic growth and environmental protection
are not mutually exclusive.
"We think there's a point of equilibrium," stressed Soto,
framed by posters denouncing coal plants.
But in the meantime, he added, "we have to fight projects
that are cheap and polluting."
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Sophie Hares)