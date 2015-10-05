(Adds details on new U.S. commitments)
By Lesley Wroughton and Gram Slattery
VINA DEL MAR, Chile Oct 5 Chile said on Monday
it will create one of the world's largest marine conservation
parks, and Washington announced two new marine sanctuaries and
an increased drive against illegal fishing to help protect the
world's oceans.
Addressing the second annual "Our Ocean" conference in the
coastal town of Vina del Mar, Chilean President Michelle
Bachelet said the protected area would include remote Easter
Island, part of Chile's territory some 3,800 km (2,361 miles)
west of the capital Santiago in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
The inhabitants of the island, the Rapa Nui, say they have
been petitioning the government for years for more protection of
fishing stocks, to guard against the overfishing of species such
as tuna and swordfish.
A separate park will protect other island chains, including
the Pacific's Juan Fernandez archipelago, where disputes have
arisen between commercial and artisanal fishermen.
"Its creation allows us to protect the biodiversity and
richness of the sea surrounding the islands," said Felipe
Paredes, the mayor of Juan Fernandez, famous for being the site
where the sailor said to inspire Daniel Defoe's Robinson Crusoe
was marooned in the 18th century.
Together, the parks host one of the highest densities of
indigenous marine species on the planet and will cover around 1
million square km (386,100 square miles) of ocean, Bachelet
said.
"This is Chile's contribution to the ocean, so that our
children and grandchildren may enjoy what we are doing here,"
Bachelet told attendees.
U.S. SANCTUARIES
Meanwhile, in the United States, two marine sanctuaries will
be created in Maryland and in Lake Michigan off Wisconsin, U.S.
President Barack Obama said in a video address to the
conference.
The proposed U.S. sites - a 14-square-mile (36-square-km)
section in the Mallows Bay-Potomac River waters of Maryland and
an 875-square-mile (2,265-square-km) portion of Lake Michigan -
will be the first new national marine sanctuaries declared by
the U.S. government since 2000.
He said he was scouting out more sites.
"We also have plans in the works for yet another significant
(park) in the Atlantic, and we're working with senators engaged
in that particular area to make that happen," U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry told the conference.
Kerry also said negotiations were underway on a new
marine-protected area arrangement between sites in Cuba and the
United States in which the two former Cold War-era rivals will
share scientific research data.
Growing illegal and unregulated fishing was a major issue
the U.S. wanted to tackle, Kerry said. "There is literally too
much money chasing too few fish," he said, adding: "We have to
make illegal fishing harder to get away with."
He said the United States would launch Sea Scout, a new
global initiative to prosecute illegal or unregulated fishing
networks around the world.
The United States will also begin tracking seafood from
harvest or production to market entry, starting with species
considered to be most at risk of being caught illegally or
mislabeled, Kerry said.
The United States will also launch pilot projects in the
Philippines and Indonesia to turn ocean waste into energy, Kerry
said.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will
provide data and technical assistance, including a space-based
monitoring sensor.
And the European Union will seek to increase its
marine-protected areas from 6 percent of EU territorial waters
to 10 percent by 2020, said Karmenu Vella, European commissioner
for the environment, maritime affairs and fisheries.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Gram Slattery, Additional
reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington; editing by Rosalba
O'Brien, W Simon and Jonathan Oatis)