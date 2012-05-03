SANTIAGO May 3 Operations at Chile's giant
Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, have been partially
affected by a protest by a group of contract workers who have
blocked some roads to the deposit in a bonus dispute, a union
leader said on Thursday.
"The interruption of the productive processes is partial, in
some areas," Escondida union secretary Marcelo Tapia told
Reuters. Escondida, which is majority owned by global miner BHP
Billiton , produced 819,261 tonnes of copper
last year compared with 1.09 million tonnes in 2010.