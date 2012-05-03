SANTIAGO May 3 Operations at Chile's giant Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, have been partially affected by a protest by a group of contract workers who have blocked some roads to the deposit in a bonus dispute, a union leader said on Thursday.

"The interruption of the productive processes is partial, in some areas," Escondida union secretary Marcelo Tapia told Reuters. Escondida, which is majority owned by global miner BHP Billiton , produced 819,261 tonnes of copper last year compared with 1.09 million tonnes in 2010.