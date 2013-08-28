SANTIAGO Aug 28 Workers at Chile's Escondida,
the world's biggest copper mine, will vote on an improved
company proposal regarding a disputed bonus over the next week,
a union leader told Reuters on Wednesday.
If they reject the offer, the union says it could stage
another strike at the deposit that produced around 1.1 million
tonnes of copper last year.
The miners kicked off a surprise 24-hour stoppage at the BHP
Billiton controlled mine earlier this month.
"The company has presented a bonus offer and a new way of
calculating the bonus," said Roberto Arriagada, one of the
leaders of the roughly 2,500-worker strong union, adding the new
proposal was an "improvement."
Voting is expected to wrap up on Friday Sept. 6, he said.
"Everything is possible," Arriagada said when asked about
potential labor action should the deal be turned down by
workers. "We're not excluding anything."
BHP and Rio Tinto, which owns 30 percent of
Escondida, could not immediately be reached for comment. Both
global miners have previously declined to comment on labor
unrest at the deposit, located in Chile's arid north.