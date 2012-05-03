SANTIAGO May 3 A group of contract workers
blocked some roads to Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's
largest, on Thursday in a bonus dispute, although production
operations weren't halted, a union leader told Reuters.
Contract workers downed their tools and blocked access roads
to the mine, while unionized workers did not join the industrial
action and continued working their shifts, Escondida union
secretary Marcelo Tapia said.
Access to some of the mine's operations was limited, Tapia
said, adding it was unclear how long roads could remain blocked
before production was affected.
Escondida, which is majority owned by global miner BHP
Billiton , produced 819,261 tonnes of copper
last year compared with 1.09 million tonnes in 2010.