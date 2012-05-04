* Production at world's no. 1 copper mine unaffected
* Contract workers partially blocked roads to mine
* Escondida produced 819,261 tns of copper in 2011
By Fabian Cambero and Alexandra Ulmer
SANTIAGO, May 3 Contract workers late on
Thursday ended a partial blockade on roads to Chile's giant
Escondida mine, a union leader told Reuters, in a short
disruption that both he and majority owner BHP Billiton said had
not affected output at the world's No. 1 copper mine.
"We've unblocked access to the mine," said the vice
president of Escondida's contract workers union, Roberto Rojas,
who added production had not been hit by the labor action.
"Escondida mine is going to review our demands and give us an
offer."
Contract workers had put their tools down late on Wednesday
and blocked access roads to the mine, but unionized workers did
not join the industrial action and continued working their
shifts, Escondida union secretary Marcelo Tapia said earlier.
"Production is unaffected" by the protest over a bonus
dispute, spokesman Ruban Yogarajah of Escondida's majority
owner, global miner BHP Billiton , said earlier
on Thursday from London.
The ageing Escondida has become symptomatic of mining
challenges in the world's top copper producer Chile, where the
lynchpin sector was hit by a wave of labor unrest and extreme
weather last year.
In 2011, Escondida's output plummeted 24.6 percent from a
year earlier to 819,261 tonnes of copper, its lowest level in
nearly a decade, due to sinking ore grades and a two-week strike
between July 21 and Aug. 5 last year.
Last year's strike stoked supply fears that helped push the
price of copper to near four-month highs in August and led the
company to declare a force majeure.
At the time, the company said the work stoppage did not
significantly affect production and gave no guidance on output
losses.
The mine aims to boost production to more than 1.3 million
tonnes a year by 2015, or about 5 percent of the global copper
market.