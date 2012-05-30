Al Jazeera TV says it is combatting hack, all entities operational -source
DUBAI, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack but all its entities remained operational, a company source said on Thursday.
SANTIAGO May 30 Output from the world's largest copper mine, Chile's Escondida, rose 2.1 percent in the first quarter, versus a year ago, to 240,215 tonnes, pushed up by a jump in its cathode production, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Escondida, which is majority owned by global miner BHP Billiton , did not give a reason for the higher output figure.
DUBAI, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack but all its entities remained operational, a company source said on Thursday.
DUBAI, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Thursday it had come under a large scale cyber attack.