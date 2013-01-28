BRIEF-Pax Anlage decides to submit request for delisting
* DECIDES TO SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR DELISTING OF PAX ANLAGE SHARES
SANTIAGO, Jan 28 Workers at Chile's Escondida have voted to approve a new contract proposal, the union told Reuters on Monday, calming fears of labor stoppages in the world's largest copper deposit. Controller BHP Billiton said this month the mine was on track to increase its copper output by 20 percent in the 2013 financial year.
* DECIDES TO SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR DELISTING OF PAX ANLAGE SHARES
* Says it won bid of dynamic password lock project of China Everbright Bank