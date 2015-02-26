(Adds government comments)
SANTIAGO Feb 26 A 14-year old Chilean girl with
cystic fibrosis has asked to be allowed to die in a film she
made pleading with President Michelle Bachelet to authorize her
euthanasia.
In a video that news media said had been uploaded to her
Facebook page on Sunday, Valentina Maureira said from her
hospital bed: "I am asking to speak urgently to the president
because I am tired of living with this sickness and she can
authorize the injection to put me to sleep forever."
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic condition that affects the
lungs and other organs.
Maureira's brother had died of the disease, her father,
Freddy Maureira, told local Radio Bio Bio.
"She has already had five operations ... which have caused
her a lot of suffering and pain," he said. "It was promised that
things would get better, but for her it was worse."
The video had surprised him, he added.
A spokeswoman from the Universidad Catolica clinic in
Santiago confirmed that Valentina Maureira was a patient at the
hospital and said she was stable, with no immediately
life-threatening conditions.
Government spokesman Alvaro Elizalde said on Thursday that
the health ministry was in contact with the family to ensure
Maureira was receiving the psychological and medical treatment
she needed, but ruled out euthanasia as an option.
"We have to be completely clear, the current norm, the
current law in Chile does not allow the government to agree to a
request of this nature," he said.
In Chile, as in many countries, euthanasia is against the
law. The Catholic Church retains a strong influence on society,
and the country is one of a handful to ban abortion under any
circumstances.
Center-left Bachelet, who is a year into her second term,
has introduced reforms, including a bill being debated in
Congress that would relax the abortion law. These have angered
conservatives.
Bachelet's agenda has not mentioned euthanasia.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Fabian Cambero; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn and Howard Goller)