VW names former Hyundai exec as U.S. sales chief
WASHINGTON, June 8 Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit said on Thursday it is naming a former Hyundai Motor Co executive to head its sales and marketing operation.
SANTIAGO, May 30 Financial results for leading Chilean retailer Falabella for the first quarter, as released in a statement on Wednesday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated). Jan-Mar 2012 Jan-Mar 2011 Net profit 72.103 95.684
WASHINGTON, June 8 Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit said on Thursday it is naming a former Hyundai Motor Co executive to head its sales and marketing operation.
DOHA, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remain operational, a company source said on Thursday.