SANTIAGO, March 6 Chile's Falabella
said on Tuesday its 2011 full-year net profit rose 2.3
percent from a year earlier, as strong regional consumption
boosted its retail business and loans growth lifted its banking
arm.
Leading retailer Falabella said its revenues surged 17.7
percent from a year earlier to 5.164 trillion pesos ($9.9
billion), while profit rose to 423.05 billion pesos ($811.3
million).
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) rose 10.4 percent from a year earlier to 778.90 billion
pesos.
However, Falabella, which also has operations in Colombia,
Peru and Argentina, said it posted a 15.9 percent loss in the
fourth quarter of 142.17 billion pesos ($272.6 million), citing
an extraordinary gain in October 2010 when it sold a stake in
pharmacy chain FASA.
Shares of Falabella closed 0.45 percent lower on Tuesday,
broadly in line with losses on the wider IPSA share
index amid a global market rout on global growth fears and
worries over Greece.
