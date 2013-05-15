Nikkei hit by weak U.S. shares, strong yen; mining led lower by oil
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday morning after weakness in U.S. shares and a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while sliding oil prices dragged down the mining sector.
SANTIAGO May 14 Chilean retailer Falabella's net profit rose 30.1 percent in the first quarter, boosted by higher revenue, an increase in its credit business and a lack of provisions that weighed on margins last year, the company said on Tuesday night.
In the January to March period, net profit climbed to 93.85 billion pesos ($199 million), the retailer said in a statement to the securities regulator.
New stores helped push up the quarter's revenue by 8.7 percent to $3.14 billion.
Falabella operates in Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Peru. Chilean retailers have aggressively expanded throughout much of Latin America, which is riding a boom of consumer spending on the back of robust economic growth.
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views