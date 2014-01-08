SANTIAGO Jan 8 Chilean retailer Falabella
will invest $4.1 billion in the next four years to
strengthen and expand its business in Latin America, where
consumption is booming in many countries.
The company, which has operations in Argentina, Brazil,
Chile, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay, said on Tuesday night that
more than 60 percent of the funds would go to opening new
stores. The remaining amount will be for logistical and
technical operations.
The investment plan entails the opening of 157 new stores
and 15 malls in those six countries. Falabella had 382 stores
and 36 malls at the end of last year.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)