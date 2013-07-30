(Adds Falabella's comments, sales, Ebitda figures)

SANTIAGO, July 30 Chilean retailer Falabella said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit jumped 12.6 pct from a year earlier to 105.36 billion pesos, or $208 million, on higher revenues as it opened new stores in the region.

Consolidated revenues increased 10.1 percent in the April to June period to 1.580 trillion pesos, or $3.12 billion.

"The increased revenues are explained by greater sales floor space, which has been incorporated over the last 12 months," as well as same-store growth in Chile and Peru, Falabella said.

Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 17.4 percent in the second quarter to 214.91 billion pesos, or $424 million.

A unit of Falabella signed a deal in late May to buy a 50.1 percent slice of Brazilian home improvement chain Dicico for 388 million reais ($189 million).

Falabella is already present in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

($1 = 507.2 pesos on July 1)