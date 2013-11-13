(Adds reasons for net profit increase, background)

SANTIAGO Nov 13 South American retailer Falabella posted on Wednesday a sharp rise in third-quarter net profit on higher sales, as it added six new stores and the same period last year was hit by a one-time tax charge.

Chile's largest-listed company by market cap saw its bottom line jump 28.2 percent year-on-year to 76.59 billion pesos ($152.3 million).

But it missed analysts' expectations of a net profit of 90 billion Chilean pesos for the three months to end-September, according to a Reuters poll.

Last year in the third quarter, its net profit was 59.7 billion pesos. Like many other Chilean firms, Falabella was hit by a one-off tax bill in 2012 which weighed on earnings.

The company, which runs department and home improvement stores in Chile, Peru, Argentina and Colombia and recently purchased home improvement chain Dicico in Brazil, said the tax bill impacted net profit in the third quarter 2012 to the tune of $38 million.

Shares of the company started 2013 strongly, hitting a high of around 5,600 pesos in June, but have since lost most of the year's gains and ended at 4,818.40 pesos on Wednesday.

($1 = 502.97 Chilean pesos)