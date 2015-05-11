Position: Finance Minister to the Republic of Chile Incumbent: Rodrigo Valdes Born: Nov. 22, 1966 Term: Named in cabinet reshuffle in May 2015, potentially to March 2018 Key facts: - Valdes was named to the position just over a year into center-left President Michelle Bachelet's second term. He replaced Alberto Arenas, the first Chilean finance minister to be dismissed since the 1990 return to democracy. - Valdes has a doctorate in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is seen as a conservative, market-friendly economist. - He has worked in both the public and private sector, beginning his career with roles at Chile's central bank and finance ministry, and also worked for Barclays, BTG Pactual and the state-run Banco del Estado. - Valdes was also employed between 2009 and 2013 by the International Monetary Fund, as deputy director for both the Western Hemisphere and Europe. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Ted Botha)