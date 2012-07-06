BRIEF-Oxford Lane Capital prices preferred stock offering
* Oxford Lane Capital - priced underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares of newly designated 6.75% series 2024 term preferred shares
SANTIAGO, July 6 Inflation in Chile will be moderate during the rest of the year due to a drop in fuel prices, Chilean finance minister Felipe Larrain said on Friday, after data showed June's consumer price index surprisingly fell 0.3 percent.
Larrain said June's reading was a one-off event.
* Oxford Lane Capital - priced underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares of newly designated 6.75% series 2024 term preferred shares
* Exact sciences announces pricing of public offering of common stock