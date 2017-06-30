Chile pension reform needs "two to tango" - finance minister

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - The Chilean government wants to seal planned pension reforms before elections later in the year, but the complex scheme will need broader support, the country's finance minister said on Friday.

Ask whether pension reforms could be completed before the government's term ends, Rodrigo Valdes told reporters: "We have all the intention to, but it doesn't just depend on us exclusively."

"It takes two to tango and we will see how it goes. It is a complex reform."

Valdes, who said his term as finance minister was coming to an end, added Chile's free-floating currency and its currency reserves meant it was better insulated if signs of higher global interest rates buffeted markets.

Speaking in London at an annual Chile Day investment conference he said the country wanted to negotiate a trade deal with Britain as soon as possible.