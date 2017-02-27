SANTIAGO Feb 26 Three people are dead and 19
others are missing after heavy rains struck Chile over the
weekend during the country's usually dry summer months, causing
mudslides and water outages in the South American nation.
The rains, which caused rivers to overflow their banks in
mountain valleys near Chile's capital, Santiago, have isolated
373 people, the Onemi emergency service said late on Sunday. The
drinking-water supply for over a million households in Santiago
has been affected, and Aguas Andinas, the company
that provides water to the capital, said rains were making
repairs difficult.
"Emergency teams are working on the ground to connect with
isolated personas and re-establish the water supply wherever
possible," Chilean President Michelle Bachelet wrote on Twitter.
In the O'Higgins region, south of Santiago, a 12-year-old
girl was killed when a landslide swept away the car in which she
was traveling.
In the San Jose de Maipo valley, directly above the city,
emergency crews had to clear the roads of debris before
residents could evacuate to lower, less mountainous ground.
It was the second major flooding event to hit central Chile
in the past year. Last April, heavy rains battered the San Jose
de Maipo valley, killing one and causing major flooding in
downtown Santiago after a river breached its banks.
