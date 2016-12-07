SANTIAGO Dec 7 A collusion scheme between
Chilean paper manufacturer CMPC and a division of Sweden's SCA
in Chile's tissue and toilet paper market generated benefits for
the companies of up to $460 million, a study by the nation's
competition regulator said.
The government is drafting a compensation plan in which the
two companies will be required to reimburse Chileans.
In October 2015, Chile's FNE regulator said CMPC
and SCA subsidiary PISA had colluded for at least a
decade to control nearly 90 percent of the Chilean tissue and
toilet paper market, inflating prices.
At the time, the regulator asked Chile's anti-monopoly court
to fine SCA $15.5 million, while CMPC was not to be fined
because it admitted anti-competitive practices previously.
Lawmakers, however, demanded that the companies agree to an
additional compensation scheme for consumers, the details of
which are still unknown.
They have also upped fines for future collusion cases, and
made collusion a criminal matter involving jail time for
individuals.
The FNE study on Tuesday asserted that CMPC reaped between
$198 million and $398 million from the collusion, while SCA
gained between $33.6 million and $92.5 million.
"Both estimates are considered conservative as they deal
exclusively with the market for toilet paper in supermarkets,
without taking into account the other products in the paper
market where the deal was in effect and without considering
sales through other channels," the study said.
A CMPC spokesperson had no immediate comment alrhough CMPC
chief legal officer Rafael Cox told local newspaper El Mercurio
that it was unlikely total revenue reaped from the collusion
scheme could have exceeded total profit during the years in
question, which was $192 million.
SCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In its last earnings report in November, CMPC said it still
could not estimate the size or the structure of the consumer
compensation plan.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Gram Slattery; Editing by
Bill Trott)