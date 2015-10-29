SANTIAGO Oct 28 Chilean forestry company CMPC
and a subsidiary of Swedish-owned SCA
colluded for at least a decade to control nearly 90 percent of
the Chilean tissue paper market, the country's competitive
practices regulator said on Wednesday.
The FNE said a Chilean antitrust court had accepted its
filing against the companies, in which the FNE detailed how CMPC
Tissue, a CMPC subsidiary, acted jointly with PISA, which was
bought by SCA in 2012, to control market prices.
"Its gravity consists in both the amount of time and the
immensity of the market that it affected," the FNE said in a
statement.
The regulator asked the court to fine SCA $15.5 million,
while CMPC will not be fined, as a reward for having admitted to
anticompetitive conduct in March.
It said that the collusion scheme lasted from 2000 until at
least December 2011, and affected the market for toilet paper,
paper towels, napkins, and facial wipes. Combined sales for the
two companies come to $400 million annually.
"The internal investigation brought by CMPC, which
originated when we admitted wrongdoing (to the FNE), concluded
that during a period of time, until approximately December 2011,
executives of our Tissue subsidiary participated in coordination
agreements with members of the competition," CMPC said in a
statement.
CMPC added that it had fired the general manager of the unit
involved as well as other executives, and said it had adopted
measures to ensure similar conduct did not recur.
SCA could not be immediately reached for comment.
During its investigation, the FNE said it came up against a
number of measures taken by executives that were meant to hide
illegal conduct, such as the use of prepaid cell phones.
CMPC, one of the biggest companies in Chile, participates in
the forestry and pulpwood business in Chile, Argentina, Brazil,
Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Gram Slattery;
Editing by David Gregorio)