(New throughout, adds comments from president and more details)
By Gram Slattery
SANTIAGO Jan 29 A Chilean court on Friday told
President Michelle Bachelet's daughter-in-law not to leave the
country during a probe into her tax affairs, and protesters
demanded tighter restrictions as the president said on
television the case has "affected me deeply."
Investigators are looking into allegations that Natalia
Compagnon issued false tax declarations, misrepresented her
income, and issued fraudulent invoices relating to a real estate
concern she half-owns.
The courts on Friday officially pegged Compagnon as a
criminal suspect, as raucous protesters shouted outside the
courthouse in the city of Rancagua, 50 miles south of capital
Santiago. Compagnon must remain in Chile and check in monthly
with police while the investigation continues, the courts said.
Intense media coverage of the case has weakened Bachelet's
political standing and raised questions about her judgment at a
time when she is struggling to push broad social and economic
reforms through a fractious congress.
"From my heart I want to say that these have been hard times
for me and my family, very painful, and without doubt this has
affected me deeply," Bachelet said in a brief address from the
La Moneda presidential palace on Friday afternoon.
"Chileans demand, deserve equal opportunities and rights,
and this includes equality before the law."
Bachelet has faced sharp criticism for her perceived
slowness to react a year ago when revelations first broke that
her son Sebastian Davalos, Compagnon's husband, used his
political connections to get his spouse access to a $10 million
dollar loan she used to turn a quick profit on a land
deal.
At the time, Chile's bank regulator said the loan appeared
legal. But claims of influence peddling caused waves in Chile,
casting legal scrutiny upon Compagnon and bringing scorn upon
Bachelet.
Many Chileans took to social media to dismiss the court
decision as too soft, noting that the restrictions Compagnon
faces are less severe than preventative jail time, which is an
option that courts have used during recent high-profile fraud
cases.
"She got off easy," investigative newspaper El Mostrador
posted on Twitter.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and
David Gregorio)