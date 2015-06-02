SANTIAGO, June 2 A Chilean prosecutor is seeking
jail sentences for seven former executives of retailer La Polar
for their roles in a money laundering scheme as well as
other financial crimes committed between 2006 and 2011.
Prosecutor Jose Morales said on Tuesday he is seeking up to
a 12-year jail sentence for La Polar's former chairman, Pablo
Alcalde, and prison terms that range from 541 days to 10 years
for another six former executives.
La Polar nearly went bankrupt, at one point losing about $1
billion of its market valuation, after admitting in mid-2011
that it refinanced loans to hundreds of thousands of clients
with overdue bills, charging them higher interest rates without
their permission and limiting bad loan provisions that would
have hurt its bottom line.
The scandal, which left thousands of Chileans with bad
credit scores and unable to get access to loans, triggered a
criminal investigation, prompted the firing of many senior
managers and shook investor confidence in Chile. All seven have
been charged and await trial.
(Reporting by Erik Lopez and Anthony Esposito; Writing by
Anthony Esposito; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)