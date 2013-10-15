SANTIAGO Oct 15 Fruit exports from Chile will
fall 22 percent by volume, or by around $800 million, from a
year ago after a late September frost caused extensive damage,
the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday.
Kiwis and almonds were the most affected crops, while the
wine industry will see income fall by around $60 million after
the cold weather also hit early grapes, particularly Chardonnay,
minister Luis Mayol said.
Some of the damaged crops could still be sold domestically.
Mayol said consumer prices had not yet been significantly
affected.
The ministry declared a state of emergency two weeks ago
after farmers said one of the worst frosts in decades had hit
vital regions in one of South America's top fruit exporters.
Fruit and wine are some of Chile's largest industries after
copper. Fruit exports were worth $4.3 billion in 2012 and wine
exports were valued at $1.8 billion, according to government
figures.