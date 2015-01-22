By Anthony Esposito
| SANTIAGO, Chile
SANTIAGO, Chile Jan 22 Over 90 years after
Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi mailed a Chilean friar two
sketches for the design of a chapel, the small city of Rancagua,
Chile is getting ready to build the late creator's only project
outside of his native Spain.
The chapel was initially planned as part of Gaudi's famed
Sagrada Familia church in Barcelona, but was never built.
"We have to adapt the project's architecture, and its
symbolism, so that the project fits within the context of the
21st century," Christian Matzner, the lead architect for the
chapel and adjoining cultural center, told Reuters.
The building would, however, accurately echo Gaudi's
preoccupation with geometry and nature, he said.
The cross atop the 30-meter tall, 10-meter-by-10-meter wide
chapel will be adorned with copper, Chile's most abundant
mineral resource and its top export. The lining of the cupola
will feature the nation's famed deep-blue gemstone lapis lazuli.
The chapel will also be built to withstand the frequent and
occasionally strong earthquakes that rock the Andean country.
Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has promised $7.4
million in funding for the project, while another $1 million
will be raised via donations.
Construction is set to begin in the second half of 2015 and
should be completed in four years, said Morin Contreras,
regional supervisor for Rancagua, an agricultural and mining
town located some 90km south of Chile's capital Santiago.
Consumed at the time by the building of his Sagrada Familia
masterpiece, Gaudi received a letter from Franciscan friar
Angelico Aranda in 1922 asking for the design of a Chilean
chapel in exchange for "a payment of prayers."
Gaudi replied that he had a chapel already planned at
Sagrada Familia, and told the friar, "so go ahead and build it
yourself in America before me in Barcelona," said Beatriz
Valenzuela, executive secretary of Corporacion Gaudi de Triana,
an organization set up in 1996 to build the chapel.
In Gaudi's letter to Aranda, he said construction of the
chapel "would be a test of spiritual fraternity between Spain
and America."
Long after he started on the Sagrada Familia - which is
still under construction after 130 years - Gaudi's gift to
"America" looks set to become a reality.
(Additional reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Anthony
Esposito; editing by Andrew Hay)