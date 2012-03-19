SANTIAGO, March 19 Chile's economic growth picked up its pace in the fourth quarter versus the third quarter, but a 6.0 percent expansion for full-year 2011 was slightly below forecast after earlier data was downwardly revised, according to official data released on Monday.

Gross domestic product rose 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter versus the third, and expanded 4.5 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2010, the central bank said. Domestic demand surged 9.4 percent in full year 2011, and 5.5 percent in the fourth quarter, year-on-year.

