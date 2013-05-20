DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
SANTIAGO May 20 Chile's economic growth eased in the first quarter to expand 4.1 percent year-on-year, its slowest pace of growth in a year and a half, central bank data showed on Monday.
It grew 0.5 percent in the first quarter from the last quarter of 2012, compared with a 1.9 percent expansion in the fourth quarter from the third quarter of last year.
