By Felipe Iturrieta
SANTIAGO Oct 1 Chile's economy should pick up
pace next year and grow 3.6 percent versus 2014, due in part to
a surge in public spending aimed at countervailing a slowdown,
Finance Minister Alberto Arenas said on Wednesday.
"We're going to use, just as we've said from the outset, all
the tools our fiscal policy has at hand to strengthen the
economy," Arenas said as he presented the details of the
government's 2015 public spending budget. "When the economy
decelerates, spending picks up."
The government's spending will rise 9.8 percent in 2015,
President Michelle Bachelet said late on Tuesday, as her
government seeks to boost investment in education and healthcare
and counteract the slowing economy.
That is to a total of $62.0 billion in 2015, including $2.3
billion in extra revenue from Bachelet's recently implemented
tax reform, compared with a budget of around $56.0 billion this
year, said Arenas.
Additionally, next year's budget will authorize the
government to issue up to $8.0 billion in local and foreign
debt.
A slowdown in mining investment in the economy of the
world's top copper producer has spread to domestic demand,
hurting sentiment and complicating Bachelet's ambitious reform
program.
The government and the central bank have forecast a gradual
recovery beginning in the fourth quarter, with a stronger
performance in 2015. The bank expects growth of 1.75 percent to
2.25 percent in 2014, compared with 4.1 percent last year.
To try to lift growth, the bank embarked on an easing cycle
and has gradually cut the key interest rate by 175
basis points to 3.25 percent over the past year.
"What the economy needs besides an expansive monetary policy
from the autonomous central bank is a fiscal policy that is also
expansive, at a time that the economy has slowed more than was
anticipated," said Arenas.
He forecast an effective fiscal deficit of 1.9 percent of
gross domestic product for the end of 2015 and a fiscal
structural deficit, which strips out the impact of the economic
cycle, of 1.1 percent of GDP.
By 2018 the government will balance its books and reach a
fiscal structural balance, Bachelet said on Tuesday.
(Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama,
Meredith Mazzilli and Andrew Hay)