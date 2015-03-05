SANTIAGO, March 5 The Chilean government and
congressional lawmakers agreed this week to work together to try
to pass legislation to protect the country's glaciers, a move
that could hinder development of mining projects in the world's
No. 1 copper exporter.
The proposed bill would prohibit commercial activity on
glaciers in national parks. The parks contain about 80 percent
of the glaciers in the Andean country.
Environmentalists argue that glaciers should be protected
for future generations. Most glaciers in South America are
already receding due to higher temperatures linked to global
warming.
A glacier protection law, however, could impede construction
of large mining projects high in the Andes or imply higher costs
to meet regulations.
One project that has already faced fierce opposition from
environmentalists who say it will damage glaciers is Barrick
Gold's Pascua-Lama gold mine. The project is on hold
for the foreseeable future, stymied by a host of factors
including environmental regulations.
State-run Codelco has also faced criticism for
its plan to expand its Andina copper mine near the nation's
capital, Santiago, which it has said will not affect white ice
glaciers but may have an impact on a number of rock glaciers.
Permits that have already been issued could not be revoked
under the proposed law, but new measures to mitigate the impact
of projects can be introduced.
The bill was first introduced into Congress last year but
has since foundered. Although the center-left government
commands a majority in both houses, it has a heavy reform
schedule and there is no guarantee that the bill will become
law.
